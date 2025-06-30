Search
SSC JE 2025 registration begins for 1340 posts at ssc.gov.in, direct link and other details

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 30, 2025 08:21 PM IST

SSSC JE 2025: Candidates can apply for SSC JE 2025 on ssc.gov.in. The application deadline is July 21.

SSSC JE 2025: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification and started the registration process for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) recruitment examination, 2025. Candidates can apply for SSC JE 2025 on ssc.gov.in. The application deadline is July 21.

SSC building
SSC JE 2025: Important dates and details

Dates for submission of online application form: June 30 to July 21

Last date and time for making online fee payment: July 22 (11 pm)

Application form correction window: August 1 to 2

Tentative schedule for the Computer-Based Examination (Paper-I): October 27 to 31

Tentative schedule for the Computer Based Examination (Paper-II): January-February, 2026

Toll-free helpline number to be called in case of any difficulty in filling up the application form: 180 030 93063.

This recruitment drive is for 1,340 tentative vacancies. Post and category-wise final vacancies will be announced later on the official website.

The age limit for SSC JE recruitment varies from post to post. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details.

The SSC JE 2025 application fee is 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

The Computer-Based Examination (CBE) for SSC JE recruitment will be conducted in two papers.

Paper 1 (table 1) and paper 2 (table 2)

Subject Number of Questions / Maximum Marks Duration
General Intelligence and Reasoning50/ 502 hours
General Awareness50/ 50
Part-A: General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part-B: General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C: General Engineering (Mechanical)100/ 100
SubjectNumber of Questions / Maximum MarksDuration
Part-A: General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part-B: General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C: General Engineering (Mechanical)100/ 3002 hours

Candidates are advised to visit the commission's website for more details. 

Here is the direct link to apply.

