MCC NEET UG counselling registration from today at mcc.nic.in, check important dates

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate or NEET UG 2025 counselling today, July 21. MCC NEET UG counselling registration from today at mcc.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

NEET UG qualified candidates will be able to apply for the MCC counselling at mcc.nic.in.

The registration process for the first round will end at 12 pm on July 28 while the fee payment facility will remain active up to 3 pm that day.

Candidates can fill out their choices between July 22 and July 28 (up to 11:55 pm). The choice locking facility will open at 4 pm and close at 11:55 pm on July 28.

MCC will process seat allotments for the first round between July 29 and 30 and announce the results on July 31. Candidates selected in the first round need to report to the allotted institutions for admission between August 1 and 6.

Institutes will verify the data of the joined candidates between August 7 and 8.

This year, MCC NEET UG counselling will be done in three rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round.

Candidates are advised to go through the NEET UG counselling information bulletin before applying. The document will be available on the official website soon.

MCC conducts NEET UG counselling for the following seats:

15 per cent all India quota seats MBBS/ BDS seats of states (participation of the union territory of J&K is subject to their contribution of seats),

100 per cent MBBS/ BDS Seats of BHU

100 per cent MBBS seats of AIIMS across India,

100 per cent JIPMER seats (Puducherry/ Karaikal),

100 per cent AMU seats

85 per cent of state quota seats of DU, IP University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental)

100 per cent Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) along with 5 per cent internal quota seats for Jamia students

15 per cent IP quota seats of ESIC.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of MCC.