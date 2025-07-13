MCC NEET UG counselling 2025 schedule announced, registration from July 21 at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate or NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule. MCC NEET UG counselling schedule released(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the schedule, registration for the MCC NEET UG counselling 2025 will begin on July 21 at mcc.nic.in. Here are some important dates candidates should remember-

Registration: July 21 to 28 (up to 12 noon as per server time

Payment: Payment facility will be available up to 3:00 PM of July 28 as per server time

Choice filling: July 22 to 28 (up to 11:55 PM as per server time)

Choice locking: Choice locking will be available from 4:00 PM to11:55 PM on July 28 as per server time

Processing of seat allotment: July 29 to 30

Seat allotment result: July 31

Reporting/Joining: August 1 to 6

Verification of joined candidates' data by institutes: August 7 to 8

This year, MCC will conduct NEET UG counselling in three rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here.

Before applying for MCC NEET UG counselling, candidates are advised to go through the instructions given on the official website and make sure that they are eligible to participate in the process.

MCC NEET UG counselling is held for the following seats:

15 per cent all India quota seats MBBS/ BDS seats of states (participation of the union territory of J&K is subject to their contribution of seats),

100 per cent MBBS/ BDS Seats of BHU

100 per cent MBBS seats of AIIMS across India,

100 per cent JIPMER seats (Puducherry/ Karaikal),

100 per cent AMU seats

85 per cent of state quota seats of DU, IP University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental)

100 per cent Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) along with 5 per cent internal quota seats for Jamia students

15 per cent IP quota seats of ESIC.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of MCC.