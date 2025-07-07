MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Where, how to apply when registration begins, check details here

The Medical Counselling Committee or MCC is expected to soon commence the online counselling process for MBBS and BDS seats. Candidates who qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate 2025 will be able to submit their applications on the official website at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Know where and how to apply when registration for NEET UG counselling begins. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Apart from MBBS and BDS, there are courses like veterinary, life sciences and nursing that candidates can apply for (at undergraduate level) using the NEET UG score.

The counselling will be an online process till seat allocation, following which shortlisted candidates need to report to their allotted medical colleges to confirm admission.

Also read: Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Roll number enrolment underway, new registration from today

Notably, the MCC counselling is held for the following seats-

15 per cent All India Quota seats MBBS/ BDS seats of states (participation of the Union Territory of J&K is subject to their contribution of seats), 100 per cent MBBS/ BDS seats of BHU 100 per cent MBBS seats of AIIMS across India 100 per cent JIPMER seats (Puducherry/ Karaikal),100 per cent AMU seats 85 per cent of state quota seats of DU/ I.P University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental), 100 per cent -Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) along with 5 per cent internal Quota of Jamia students 15 per cent IP quota seats of ESIC.

Also read: DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 released at dfccil.com, direct link to download CBT 1 hall tickets here

In 2024, the counselling was first held in two rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round and a special stray vacancy round.

The NEET UG 2025 results were declared on June 14, 2025. Recently, the MP High Court had ordered the National Testing Agency to conduct a retest of NEET-UG for candidates affected by power cuts at exam centres, noting that they were placed at a disadvantage through no fault of their own.

Also read: IOB LBO admit card 2025 released, direct link to download

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to register

Candidates will be able to register for the MCC NEET counselling process, when it begins, by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of MCC NEET at mcc.nic.in. On the home page, click on the UG Medical tab. A new page will open where the registration link will be displayed. Click on the link and enter the required details register yourself. Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MCC.