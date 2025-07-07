IOB LBO admit card 2025 released, direct link to download

IOB LBO Admit Card 2025: Indian Overseas Bank has released admit cards for the Local Bank Officers recruitment examination. Candidates can download the IOB LBO admit card 2025 using the link given at iob.in/Careers. IOB LBO admit card 2025 released, direct link(Official website, screenshot)

The online examination is scheduled for July 12.

This recruitment drive is being conducted for 400 LBO vacancies of the bank-

1. Tamil Nadu: 260 vacancies

2. Odisha: 10 vacancies

3. Maharashtra: 45 vacancies

4. Gujarat: 30 vacancies

5. West Bengal: 34 vacancies

6. Punjab: 21 vacancies

To download the IOB LBO admit card, candidates need to use their registration numbers/ roll numbers along with passwords and dates of birth.

IOB LBO admit card 2025 download link

How to download admit card for IOB LBO exam 2025?

Open the official website, iob.in/Careers. Open the ‘Online Examination Call Letter Download Link’ Enter your login details. Submit and download the admit card

Candidates who have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or its eligible qualification can appear for the examination. Candidates should be between 20 to 30 years.

IOB LBO 2025: Selection process

The selection process will have an online examination, followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT) and a Personal Interview round.

Candidates who qualify in the Online Examination will be called for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT), and candidates qualifying both the online exam and LPT will be called for the Personal Interview.

The online exam will be for 200 marks and have 140 questions. It will last 3 hours. There will be a penalty for wrong answers. For each wrong answer, 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks will be deducted.