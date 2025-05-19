Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 400 posts at iob.in, direct link here

Indian Overseas Bank has invited applications for Local Bank Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOB at iob.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 400 posts in the organisation. Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 400 posts, direct link here

The last date to apply for the post is May 31, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Tamil Nadu: 260 posts

2. Odisha: 10 posts

3. Maharashtra: 45 posts

4. Gujarat: 30 posts

5. West Bengal: 34 posts

6. Punjab: 21 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The age limit should be between 20 to 30 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of an Online Examination followed by Language Proficiency Test (LPT) and Personal Interview. Candidates qualifying in the Online Examination would be called for Language Proficiency Test (LPT) and candidates qualifying both online exam and LPT will be called for Personal Interview.

The online exam will comprise of 200 marks and 140 questions will be asked. The exam duration is for 3 hours. There will be penalty for wrong answers. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned of the mark allotted to the respective question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

Application Fee

The application fee for GEN/ EWS/ OBC category is ₹850/-. The fee for SC/ ST/ PwBD (Only Intimation charges) is ₹175/-. The payment can be made using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking/ BHIM / UPI, etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Overseas Bank.