Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Roll number enrolment underway, new registration from today

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the roll number enrollment process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance test (NEET UG 2025) counselling 2025. Candidates can enrol their roll numbers for Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2025 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/KEA. Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Roll number enrolment underway (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The deadline to complete this process is July 8 (11 am). All candidates seeking admission to medical, dental and AYUSH courses under the Karnataka state quota seats must complete this process.

After matching the roll number with the NTA data, candidates eligible for Karnataka NEET UG counselling will be allowed to take a copy of their application form, and after that, they can download the verification letter.

Further, those who have qualified in NEET UG 2025 but have not applied for counselling on the KEA website will be given another chance to register and apply from July 7 to 10.

The document verification schedule for fresh applicants will be released later.

Candidates who have claimed NRI ward in their applications must appear in person at the KEA office from July 8 to 10, along with their original documents for verification.

On the first day, document verification will be done for candidates up to the 4,00,000th rank. On the second day, it will be done up to the 8,00,000th rank and on the last day, it will be done up to the last rank.

For more details, candidates can read the official notification.

Before this, KEA released a list of candidates who claimed Karnataka as their state in the NEET UG application. The list contains roll numbers of 87,909 candidates and it is available on the KEA website.