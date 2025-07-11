Search
Telangana NEET UG counselling expected to begin soon, things candidates should know before applying

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Jul 11, 2025 01:55 PM IST

Recently, the university shared cut-off marks for UG medical admissions and the list of candidates who claimed Telangana in their NEET UG 2025 application forms

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) is expected to begin the Telangana NEET UG counselling process soon. Eligible candidates can apply for Telangana NEET UG counselling at knruhs.telangana.gov.in when the process begins.

Recently, the university shared cut-off marks for undergraduate medical admissions and the list of candidates who claimed Telangana in their NEET UG 2025 application forms.

Also read: Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: KNRUHS releases rank list of candidates at knruhs.telangana.gov.in, link here

A total of 43400 candidates have claimed Telangana in their NEET UG application forms, the university informed.

The cut-off marks are:

CategoryCut off percentileCut off score
UR/EWS50th percentile686 – 144
OBC40th percentile143 - 113
SC40th percentile143 - 113
ST40th percentile143 - 113
UR/EWS & PWD45th percentile143 - 127
OBC & PWD40th percentile126 - 113
SC & PWD40th percentile126 – 113
ST & PWD40th percentile126 - 113

The university said it will isue a separate notification inviting online applications from the eligible candidates.  

“Interested candidates have to apply whenever the said notification and schedule is released by the KNRUHS. Aspirants shall see the university website for regular updates.”

Once the application process and the certificate verification are over, a provisional merit list will be released and after receiving grievances, if any, the final merit list will be displayed on the university website. 

“Category-wise eligibility as per prescribed NEET cut-off score will be verified subject to submission of required caste certificate and confirmation of its genuineness issued by the respective welfare departments (BC/SC/ST),” the university said. 

Merit lists of special categories (NCC, CAP, PMC, Anglo Indian, SCCL) will be displayed after the submission of required certificates and after confirmation by the respective departments, KNRUHS said.

For the PWD quota, candidates need to attend before the Medical Board as per the schedule fixed by the University for physical assessment. Based on the Medical Board report, the merit list will be displayed, it added.

