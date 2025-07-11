Telangana NEET UG counselling expected to begin soon, things candidates should know before applying

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) is expected to begin the Telangana NEET UG counselling process soon. Eligible candidates can apply for Telangana NEET UG counselling at knruhs.telangana.gov.in when the process begins. Telangana NEET UG counselling expected to begin soon(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Recently, the university shared cut-off marks for undergraduate medical admissions and the list of candidates who claimed Telangana in their NEET UG 2025 application forms.

Also read: Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: KNRUHS releases rank list of candidates at knruhs.telangana.gov.in, link here

A total of 43400 candidates have claimed Telangana in their NEET UG application forms, the university informed.

The cut-off marks are:

Category Cut off percentile Cut off score UR/EWS 50th percentile 686 – 144 OBC 40th percentile 143 - 113 SC 40th percentile 143 - 113 ST 40th percentile 143 - 113 UR/EWS & PWD 45th percentile 143 - 127 OBC & PWD 40th percentile 126 - 113 SC & PWD 40th percentile 126 – 113 ST & PWD 40th percentile 126 - 113 View All Prev Next

The university said it will isue a separate notification inviting online applications from the eligible candidates.

“Interested candidates have to apply whenever the said notification and schedule is released by the KNRUHS. Aspirants shall see the university website for regular updates.”

Once the application process and the certificate verification are over, a provisional merit list will be released and after receiving grievances, if any, the final merit list will be displayed on the university website.

“Category-wise eligibility as per prescribed NEET cut-off score will be verified subject to submission of required caste certificate and confirmation of its genuineness issued by the respective welfare departments (BC/SC/ST),” the university said.

Merit lists of special categories (NCC, CAP, PMC, Anglo Indian, SCCL) will be displayed after the submission of required certificates and after confirmation by the respective departments, KNRUHS said.

For the PWD quota, candidates need to attend before the Medical Board as per the schedule fixed by the University for physical assessment. Based on the Medical Board report, the merit list will be displayed, it added.