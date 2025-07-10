Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: KNRUHS releases rank list of candidates at knruhs.telangana.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 06:10 PM IST

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 rank list has been released. The list can be checked by candidates here. 

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, KNRUHS, has released the Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 rank list. Candidates can check the rank list qualified candidates list on the official website of KNRUHS at knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: KNRUHS releases rank list of candidates at knruhs.telangana.gov.in, link here(HT file)
Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: KNRUHS releases rank list of candidates at knruhs.telangana.gov.in, link here(HT file)

As per the Press Release Dated 14.06.2025 of NTA, 43400 candidates qualified who claimed Telangana in their NEET UG 2025 application.

Those candidates who have made it to the list will be eligible to apply for the counselling round. After receiving the applications online and verifying all the certificates, as per eligibility, the provisional merit list will be displayed. After receiving the grievances, if any, the final merit list will be displayed on the University website as per Admission Regulations.

The list mentioned above comprises of NEET Roll No., NEET Rank, Candidate name, Category and NEET Score of the qualified candidates with above cut off scores as prescribed by NTA, New Delhi.

Direct link to check rank list 

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to check rank list 

To check the list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KNRUHS at knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

2. Click on Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 rank list link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the details.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KNRUHS.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: KNRUHS releases rank list of candidates at knruhs.telangana.gov.in, link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On