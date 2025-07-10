Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, KNRUHS, has released the Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 rank list. Candidates can check the rank list qualified candidates list on the official website of KNRUHS at knruhs.telangana.gov.in. Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: KNRUHS releases rank list of candidates at knruhs.telangana.gov.in, link here(HT file)

As per the Press Release Dated 14.06.2025 of NTA, 43400 candidates qualified who claimed Telangana in their NEET UG 2025 application.

Those candidates who have made it to the list will be eligible to apply for the counselling round. After receiving the applications online and verifying all the certificates, as per eligibility, the provisional merit list will be displayed. After receiving the grievances, if any, the final merit list will be displayed on the University website as per Admission Regulations.

The list mentioned above comprises of NEET Roll No., NEET Rank, Candidate name, Category and NEET Score of the qualified candidates with above cut off scores as prescribed by NTA, New Delhi.

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to check rank list

To check the list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KNRUHS at knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

2. Click on Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 rank list link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the details.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KNRUHS.