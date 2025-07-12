Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will begin the NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 on July 12, 2025. Candidates who want to register for MDS can find the link on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET MDS Counselling 2025: Round 2 registration begins today at mcc.nic.in, seat allotment result on July 18(Unsplash)

The last date to register for the counselling round is July 15, 2025. The choice filling will begin on July 13 and end on July 16, 2025. The choice locking facility will open on July 15 and end on July 16, 2025.

The processing of seat allotment will be done from July 16 to July 17, 2025 and the seat allotment result will be announced on July 18, 2025.

Candidates can report to the allotted institute from July 19 to July 27, 2025 and the verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data to MCC can be done from July 28 to July 30, 2025.

NEET MDS Counselling 2025: How to register for Round 2

To register for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.