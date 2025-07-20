MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration starts tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate or NEET UG 2025 counselling tomorrow, July 21. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam will be able to apply for MCC NEET UG counselling at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration starts tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)

MCC NEET UG counselling 2025: Important dates

Registration: July 21 to 28 (up to 12 noon as per server time)

Payment: Up to 3:00 PM of July 28 as per server time

Choice filling: July 22 to 28 (up to 11:55 PM as per server time)

Choice locking: Choice locking will be available from 4:00 PM to11:55 PM on July 28 as per server time

Processing of seat allotment: July 29 to 30

Seat allotment result: July 31

Reporting/Joining: August 1 to 6

Verification of joined candidates' data by institutes: August 7 to 8

MCC will conduct NEET UG counselling 2025 in three rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round.

Before applying for MCC NEET UG counselling, candidates should check the information bulletin which will be shared on the official website.

MCC NEET UG counselling is for the following seats:

15 per cent all India quota seats MBBS/ BDS seats of states (participation of the union territory of J&K is subject to their contribution of seats),

100 per cent MBBS/ BDS Seats of BHU

100 per cent MBBS seats of AIIMS across India,

100 per cent JIPMER seats (Puducherry/ Karaikal),

100 per cent AMU seats

85 per cent of state quota seats of DU, IP University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental)

100 per cent Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) along with 5 per cent internal quota seats for Jamia students

15 per cent IP quota seats of ESIC.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of MCC.