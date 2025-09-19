SSC MTS Admit Card News Live Updates: Where, how to download hall tickets when out

SSC MTS Admit Card News Live Updates: Check steps to download hall tickets when out

SSC MTS Admit Card News Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission has so far not released the SSC MTS Admit Card 2025. When out, candidates appearing for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025 will be able to download the hall ticket from the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in....Read More

The commission is scheduled to conduct the SSC MTS computer based examination from September 20 to October 24, 2025, in two sessions on the same day, and attending both sessions is mandatory.

There will be objective-type multiple-choice questions.

The exam will be held in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages, namely Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri (Metei or Meithei), Marathi, Odia (Oriya), Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

SSC, through this recruitment drive, will fill up 8021 vacancies. Of these, 6810 are for Multi Tasking Staffs and 1211 for Havaldars.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. On the home page, go to the candidate login section. Login to your account. Check the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download the hall ticket. Keep a printout of the admit card for further need.

