SSC to implement Aadhaar Based Biometric Authentication in upcoming exams, here's what candidates will have to do

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has issued an official notification wherein it informed of its decision to implement Aadhar Based Biometric Authentication in its upcoming examinations. SSC will be implementing Aadhaar Based Biometric Authentication in upcoming exams. Check the notice here. (Representative image/HT Photos)

As per the notice, candidates will be able to authenticate themselves using Aadhaar at the time of online registration, while filling up online application form for the examinations, and while appearing at the test centre to take examinations conducted by the Commission from May 2025 onwards.

Furthermore, the commission said that the such Aadhaar authentication is voluntary, and intended as a measure to promote the ease of engaging with the examination process.

Here is the official notice.

Calendar of examinations 2025-26 under review

In another notice issued on April 16, 2025, the commission said that the calendar of examinations for the year 2025-26 is under review. It added that the revised calendar of examinations will be published shortly on the commission's official website, and advised candidates to keep a close watch.

The commission, meanwhile, is gearing up to release the SSC GD Result 2025. When announced, the result for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 will be available on SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.