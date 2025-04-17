Menu Explore
Boy hangs self in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor after being scolded for skipping school

PTI |
Apr 17, 2025 12:22 PM IST

An 11-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in UP's Bijnor district after being scolded by his father for not going to school, police said on Thursday.

Kiratpur Station House Officer (SHO) Virendra Kumar said the incident took place in Mohalla Milkian on Wednesday. (File/For representation)
Kiratpur Station House Officer (SHO) Virendra Kumar said the incident took place in Mohalla Milkian on Wednesday when Nisar reprimanded his son Shadan for his repeated absence from school.

"After being scolded, Shadan left the house. When he didn't return, the family searched for him and later in the evening, his body was found hanging from a hook on a wall in a nearby vacant plot," the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the police added.

