TN Cooperative Bank 2023 admit card released at drbchn.in, here's direct link to download

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies has released admit cards for the recruitment examination for the post of assistant. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.drbchn.in. TN Cooperative Bank 2023 admit card released at drbchn.in

Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their User ID and password or Date of Birth. The examination will be conducted on December 24. The application process commenced on November 10 and the deadline for the submission of the application form was December 1.

TN Cooperative Bank 2023: Know how to download the admit card

Follow the steps given below to download the admit card

Visit the official websites at www.drbchn.in

On the homepage, click on the hall ticket link

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.