close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / TN Cooperative Bank 2023 admit card released at drbchn.in, here's direct link to download

TN Cooperative Bank 2023 admit card released at drbchn.in, here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 19, 2023 12:03 PM IST

TN Cooperative Bank 2023 Assistant exam hall tickets released at drbchn.in.

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies has released admit cards for the recruitment examination for the post of assistant. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.drbchn.in.

TN Cooperative Bank 2023 admit card released at drbchn.in
TN Cooperative Bank 2023 admit card released at drbchn.in

Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their User ID and password or Date of Birth. The examination will be conducted on December 24. The application process commenced on November 10 and the deadline for the submission of the application form was December 1.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Direct link to download hall ticket

TN Cooperative Bank 2023: Know how to download the admit card

Follow the steps given below to download the admit card

Visit the official websites at www.drbchn.in

On the homepage, click on the hall ticket link

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out