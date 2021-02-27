IND USA
TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: 1598 vacancies notified, check details

  • TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at trb.tn.nic.in on or before April 25, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:12 AM IST

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board on Friday released an official notification for the recruitment of Special Teacher on its official website. The online registration process will commence on March 31, 2021.

After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at trb.tn.nic.in on or before April 25, 2021.

The board will conduct the written recruitment examination on August 27, 2021.

"The written examination will consist of a single paper of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration with 95 MCQs. Each question carries one mark,' reads the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1598 vacancies, out of which, 801 vacancies are for Physical Education Teacher, 365 for Art Master, 341 for Craft Instructor(sewing), and 91 for Music Teacher.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of 500. For SC, SCA, ST, and Person with Disability candidates, the registration fee is 250.

Aspirants applying for the TN TRB Teacher recruitment 2021 should have passed Higher Secondary (Class XII or its equivalent) exam with at least 50% marks from the recognized board.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

