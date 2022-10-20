Home / Education / Employment News / UKPSC Patwari/ Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: Apply for 563 posts at psc.uk.gov.in

UKPSC Patwari/ Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: Apply for 563 posts at psc.uk.gov.in

employment news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 12:42 PM IST

UKPSC will recruit candidates for Patwari/ Lekhpal posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC Patwari/ Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: Apply for 563 posts at psc.uk.gov.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
UKPSC Patwari/ Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: Apply for 563 posts at psc.uk.gov.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Patwari/ Lekhpal posts. Candidates can apply online through the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 4, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 563 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Revenue Sub Inspector: 391 Posts
  • Lekhpal: 172 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test. The written test will be conducted for those candidates who will be shortlisted for the post. The admit card will be available on the official website.

Other Details

There is no application fees for all category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UKPSC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out