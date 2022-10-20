UKPSC Patwari/ Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: Apply for 563 posts at psc.uk.gov.in
UKPSC will recruit candidates for Patwari/ Lekhpal posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Patwari/ Lekhpal posts. Candidates can apply online through the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 4, 2022.
This recruitment drive will fill up 563 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Revenue Sub Inspector: 391 Posts
- Lekhpal: 172 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection process will comprise of written test. The written test will be conducted for those candidates who will be shortlisted for the post. The admit card will be available on the official website.
Other Details
There is no application fees for all category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UKPSC.
