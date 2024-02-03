 Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Apply for 606 SO posts till Feb 23 - Hindustan Times
Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Apply for 606 SO posts till Feb 23

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Apply for 606 SO posts till Feb 23

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 03, 2024 06:17 PM IST

Union Bank of India begins the application process for Specialist Officers' posts.

Union Bank of India has begun the application process for Specialist Officers' posts. The application process commenced today, February 3 and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 23. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.unionbankofindia.co.in. The tentative date for the online examination, if it takes place, is March or April of 2024.

Union Bank of India begins application process for Specialist Officers' posts

Direct link to apply

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 606 Specialist Officers' posts.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is 850 for GEN/EWS/OBC candidates for SC/ST/PwBD Candidates the application fee is 175.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024 selection process: The selection procedure may consist of an online exam, a group discussion, application screening, and/or a personal interview, depending on the number of applications and qualified candidates.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.unionbankofindia.co.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the Apply link for "Union Bank Recruitment Project 2024-25 (Specialist Officers)"

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.

