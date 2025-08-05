Union Bank of India has invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Union Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 250 posts in the organisation. Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 250 Wealth Manager posts at unionbankofindia.co.in, apply here(Reuters)

The registration process begins on August 5 and will end on August 25, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have full time 2-year degree/course in MBA/MMS/PGDBA/PGDBM/PGPM/PGDM from a University /Institution/ recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies. The age limit should be between 25 to 35 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises an Online Examination, Group Discussion, Screening of applications, and/or Personal Interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates.

The question paper will consist of 150 questions, and the total marks will be 225. The exam will last 150 minutes. All the above tests except the English language test will be available bilingually, i.e., in English and Hindi.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the online examination. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one fourth or 25% of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹177/- for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates and ₹1180/- for all other category candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets/UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Union Bank of India.