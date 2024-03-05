 UP govt removes PRB chairperson for negligence in police recruitment paper leak - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Employment News / UP govt removes PRB chairperson for negligence in police recruitment paper leak

UP govt removes PRB chairperson for negligence in police recruitment paper leak

ByRajeev Mullick, Lucknow
Mar 05, 2024 03:22 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on February 24 scrapped the police constable recruitment process for which close to five million aspirants took examinations.

In a major action, the state government on Tuesday removed Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board chairperson Renuka Mishra (1990 batch IPS officer) following negligence in the police recruitment examinations held on February 17 and 18. She has been kept waiting for her new posting. DG Vigilance Rajiv Krishna was made new chairman.

UP PRB chairperson removed for negligence in police recruitment paper leak (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )
UP PRB chairperson removed for negligence in police recruitment paper leak (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Uttar Pradesh government on February 24 scrapped the police constable recruitment process for which close to five million aspirants took examinations. There were allegations by job aspirants about question paper leak and other irregularities after which the government decided to cancel the exam and order to conduct retest within six months.

The government has instructed the Recruitment Board to ensure advance legal action by registering an FIR against any level of negligence. The government has decided to get the case investigated by STF, instructions have also been given to take strictest action against the persons or institutions found guilty.

Yogi government has announced to take strict action in case of paper leak of constable recruitment examination conducted by Police Recruitment Board. Under zero tolerance, major action will soon be taken against the criminals involved in the incident.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently said in Gorakhpur that those playing with the future of the youth in the state will rot in jail for the rest of their lives while the properties of their parents and grandparents will be confiscated.

On February 25, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that playing with the future of the youth is a national sin and those indulging in it will be taught a lesson that they will remember for entire life and action taken against such elements will be set as an example for the future.

He said that the state government will take harsh action against those who tries to play with the future of youth (by leaking question paper of competitive exams). Issuing an open warning to such elements who are not desisting from playing with the future of the youth, he said that the stste government has adopted a zero tolerance policy for such people who try to compromise with the sanctity of competitive exams.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Rajeev Mullick

    Rajeev Mullick is a Special Correspondent, he writes on education, telecom and heads city bureau at Lucknow. Love travelling

© 2024 HindustanTimes
