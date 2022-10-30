Home / Education / Employment News / UP Police Constable Recruitment: Last 2 days to apply for 534 sports quota posts

UP Police Constable Recruitment: Last 2 days to apply for 534 sports quota posts

employment news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 02:51 PM IST

The recruitment drive is for 534 posts on offer, of which 335 are for male and 199 are for female candidates.

UP Police Constable Recruitment: Last 2 days to apply for 534 sports quota posts (PTI, representational photo)
ByHT Education Desk

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) will close the application process for direct recruitment as Police Constables under Sports quota tomorrow, October 31.

Candidates can go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in to find more information.

In a recent notification, UPPBPB informed that due to the large number of applicants at the Lucknow centre, two additional centres have been set up in Ghaziabad and Prayagraj where applications can be submitted till October 30.

The application fee for these posts is 400.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 board or equivalent examination can apply for these posts. They should have the required educational qualification as on the last date of application. Candidates who have appeared in the exam but results are awaited, and candidates who are appearing for the exam are not eligible for these posts.

In addition to this, candidates must have participated at a sports event in one of the following levels:

National Championship (Senior/junior)

National Games

Federation Cup National (Senior/junior)

All India Inter State Championship (Senior)

All India Inter University Tournament

World School Games (Under 19)

All India Police Sports Competition

National School Games (Under 19)

The lower age limit for these posts is 18 years and the upper age limit is 22 years as on July 1.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
