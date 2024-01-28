 UP Police SI, ASI Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 921 vacancies - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Employment News / UP Police SI, ASI Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 921 vacancies

UP Police SI, ASI Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 921 vacancies

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 28, 2024 11:29 AM IST

Eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies on the official website of the board, uppbpb.gov.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will close the online application process for 921 Sub Inspector (SI) and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Police today, January 28. Eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies on the official website of the board, uppbpb.gov.in.

Of the total vacancies announced, 268 are for the post of Sub-Inspector (Confidential) while 449 vacancies are for the Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) post and the other 204 vacancies are for the Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) post.

To apply for these posts, candidates have to pay an application fee of 400. They can check the detailed notification hosted on the official website to know about post-wise eligibility criteria, age limit and other details.

Candidates will be shortlisted through a three-stage process – the board will first hold a written examination, which will be followed by document verification and a physical test.

The written exam will carry 400 marks, and the duration of the test will be 2.5 hours. The exam will have 200 questions.

Steps to check UP Police SI recruitment

Visit the official website of the board at uppbpb.gov.in.

Open the application link for SI and ASI recruitment.

Complete the registration process and proceed to apply.

Fill out your form, make payment, and upload documents.

Submit the form and download the final page.

ByHT Education Desk
Exam and College Guide
Sunday, January 28, 2024
