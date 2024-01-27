UP Police Recruitment 2024: Tomorrow last date to apply for SI and ASI posts
UP Police Recruitment 2024: The application process for 921 vacancies will end tomorrow.
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB will end the application process for Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Ministerial) & Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Account)-2023 posts tomorrow, January 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The last date for fee adjustment and amendment in application is January 30.
Direct link to apply
UP Police Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 921 vacancies.
Details:
Sub Inspector of Police (Confidential): 268
Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (Ministerial): 449
Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (Accounts): 204
UP Police Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: Candidates must pay ₹400 as an applictaion fee.
UP Police Recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 21 and 28 years.
UP Police ASI and SI Recruitment 2024: How to apply
Visit the official UPPBPB website at uppbpb.gov.in.
Click on Sub Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector posts available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
Once registration is done, log in to the account.
Fill out the application form and make the payment of application fees.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.