    UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Last day to apply for 1,253 posts today at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link here

    UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: The window to apply for 1,253 posts will close today at uppsc.up.nic.in. The direct link to apply is given here. 

    Published on: Oct 6, 2025 1:00 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC, will be closing the application window for recruitment of 1,253 assistant professors in government degree colleges in the state on Monday, October 6, 2025.

    Eligible and interested candidates who wish to apply for the post should submit their applications on the official website of the commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.

    DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR UPPSC ASSISTANT PROFESSOR RECRUITMENT 2025

    As per the official advertisement, the last date for correcting errors in online applications and resolving payment-related issues is October 13, 2025.

    To be eligible to apply, candidates should be minimum 21 years and maximum 40 years of age as on July 1, 2025. There is relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates.

    Application fee

    The category-wise application fee of candidates are as follows:

    1. Unreserved/Economically Weaker Sections/Other Backward Classes: 125 (Exam fee of Rs. 100 + online processing fee of Rs. 25)
    2. Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes: 65 (Exam fee Rs. 40 + On-line processing fee Rs. 25)
    3. Persons with disabilities (PwDs) - 25 (No exam fee, only online processing fee of 25)

    Selection criteria

    The UPPSC stated that candidates will appear in a Preliminary Examination which will be held at various centres of the districts of Uttar Pradesh. The examination will be conducted for two hours. There will be 120 objective-type questions, and total marks will be 150.

    Candidates who qualify in the prelims exam will be shortlisted for Mains exam.

    “The selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in Main (Written) Examination and Interview. The date and centre of examination decided by the Commission will be intimated to the candidates by means of their e-Admission certificate separately,” reads the notification.

    Read the official notification here

