UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Last day to apply for 1,253 posts today at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC, will be closing the application window for recruitment of 1,253 assistant professors in government degree colleges in the state on Monday, October 6, 2025.
Eligible and interested candidates who wish to apply for the post should submit their applications on the official website of the commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Persons with disabilities (PwDs) - ₹25 (No exam fee, only online processing fee of ₹25)
Selection criteria
The UPPSC stated that candidates will appear in a Preliminary Examination which will be held at various centres of the districts of Uttar Pradesh. The examination will be conducted for two hours. There will be 120 objective-type questions, and total marks will be 150.
Candidates who qualify in the prelims exam will be shortlisted for Mains exam.
“The selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in Main (Written) Examination and Interview. The date and centre of examination decided by the Commission will be intimated to the candidates by means of their e-Admission certificate separately,” reads the notification.