Home / Education / Employment News / UPPSC GIC lecturer prelims admit card 2021 released at uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC GIC lecturer prelims admit card 2021: Candidates who have applied for lecturer posts at Government Inter College can download their admit cards from the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.(uppsc.nic.in)
UPPSC GIC lecturer prelims admit card 2021: Candidates who have applied for lecturer posts at Government Inter College can download their admit cards from the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.(uppsc.nic.in)
employment news

UPPSC GIC lecturer prelims admit card 2021 released at uppsc.up.nic.in

  • UPPSC GIC lecturer prelims admit card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Prayagraj has released the admit card for lecturer (male/female) Government Inter College (Prelims) Exam 2020.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 10:14 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Prayagraj has released the admit card for lecturer (male/female) Government Inter College (Prelims) Exam 2020. Candidates who have applied for lecturer posts at Government Inter College can download their admit cards from the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on September 19 in one session from 11am to 1pm at several test centres of 16 districts, including Agra, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bareilley, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur city, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Sitapur and Varanasi.

Direct link to download UPPSC GIC lecturer admit card 2021 prelim exam

How to download UPPSC GIC lecturer admit card 2021 prelim exam:

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "1. Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-3/E-1/2020, LECTURER (MALE/FEMALE) GOVERNMENT INTER COLLEGE,(PRE) EXAM-2020"

Key in credentials and click on 'Download Admit Card' link

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Check the admit card and download it

Keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppsc exam exam admit card hall tickets uppsc.up.nic.in + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.