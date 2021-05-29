UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3620 Grade II posts

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for UPPSC Medical Officer posts. Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 28, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3620 Grade II posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

• Opening date of application May 28, 2021

• Closing date of application June 25, 2021

• Last date for submission of online application June 28, 2021

Eligibility Criteria

MBBS degree of a university recognized by the ‘Medical Council of India’ or an undergraduate medical degree recognized under ‘The National Medical Commission Act, 2019. The age limit of the candidate should be 21 to 40 years of age.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC category will have to pay ₹105/-, SC/ ST/ Ex Serviceman category will have to pay ₹65/-, PH category candidates will have to pay ₹25/-. The payment should be made online through Debit Card/ Credit Card and Net Banking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPPSC.

Detailed Notification Here