UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: 196 vacancies on offer, check details

  • UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at uprvunl.org on or before May 5, 2021.
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021

UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of junior engineers on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at uprvunl.org on or before May 5, 2021. However, the last date to submit the application fee is May 7, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 196 vacancies, out of which, 78 vacancies are for Junior Engineer Trainee (Mechanical), 69 for Junior Engineer Trainee (Electrical), 39 for Junior Engineer Trainee (Electronics & Instrumentation), and 10 for Junior Engineer Trainee (Computer).

Candidates belonging to the General/ OBC categories will have to pay an application fee of 1000. For SC/ST category candidates the registration fee is 700. However, candidates from the PwD category will have to pay 10.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

