UPSSSC JE Mains 2024: Last date to apply for 4612 posts at upsssc.gov.in, link here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will close the registration process for UPSSSC JE Mains 2024 on July 13, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Junior Engineer mains examination can find the link to apply on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 4612 posts in the organisation. UPSSSC JE Mains 2024: Last date to apply for 4612 posts, link here

Only those candidates who have appeared in preliminary eligibility test and have valid score are eligible to apply for the mains examination. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UPSSSC JE Mains 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Click on UPSSSC JE Mains 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your application form will be displayed.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹25/-. The fee payment can be done through credit card or debit card internet banking or UPI or SBI e-Challan.

The eligibility criteria includes that the candidate must be of a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum of 28 years of age. Furthermore, they should also possess a High School degree from a recognized educational institution. Alternatively, they should have a 3-year diploma or certificate relevant to the engineering field.