Vizag Steel Plant Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 250 posts at vizagsteel.com

RINL-VSP has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of VSP at vizagsteel.com. The last date to apply for the post is till July 31, 2023. Vizag Steel Plant Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 250 posts, details here(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 250 Graduate and Technician Apprenticeship Trainees. The Engineering and Diploma Passed out candidates (Passed in 2021/2022/2023 only) are eligible to apply. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details below.

Vacancy Details

B.E/B.TECH branch: 200 posts

Diploma branch: 50 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Engineering / Diploma passed out (in the years 2021/2022/2023 only) and who have registered in MHRD NATS Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in), which is mandatory.

Educational Qualification

Graduate(Engineering) Apprentices: A degree in engineering or technology granted by statutory University.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: A Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.

Stipend

Stipend of ₹ 9,000/- per month for Engineering Graduates (GAT)

9,000/- per month for Engineering Graduates (GAT) Stipend of ₹ 8,000/- per month for Diploma Engineering (TAT).

Selection Process

Candidates shall be called for Personal Interview based on percentage of marks achieved in respective discipline/branch taking into consideration the respective reservation norms.

How to Apply

Candidates prior to applying on the RINL website have to enroll themselves on the NATS website (www.mhrdnats.gov.in). After Registered/enrolled candidates in MHRD NATS Web Portal only may please fill the Google form available on the Detailed Notification.

