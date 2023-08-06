WB Police recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 130 Warders/Female Warders posts at wbpolice.gov.in

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has commenced the application process for 130 Warders/Female Warders posts. The application process will end on August 26. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from August 20 to September 4. WB Police recruitment 2023: Apply for 130 Warders/Female Warders posts

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 130 vacancies of Warders/Female Warders posts.

WB Police Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should not be less than 18 years and not more than 27 years.

WB Police Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: The candidate must have passed the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education's Madhyamik examination or an equivalent examination.

WB Police Recruitment 2023 selection process: Candidates who are provisionally considered eligible must take a competitive written examination of 90 marks, followed by a qualifying physical measurement test, a physical efficiency test, and an interview.

WB Police Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Click on “Recruitment of Warders and Female Warders in the Department of Correctional Administration, Govt. of West Bengal 2023”

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the fee and take a print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here