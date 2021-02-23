IND USA
WBPRB Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
WBPRB Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
WBPRB Recruitment 2021: 938 vacancies for Agragami on offer, here's direct link

  • WBPRB Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at wbpolice.gov.in on or before March 23, 2021, until 5 pm.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:22 PM IST

WBPRB Recruitment 2021: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Agragami for various departments on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at wbpolice.gov.in on or before March 23, 2021, until 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 938 vacancies, out of which, 652 vacancies are for WBNVF Agragami in Civil Defence Organisation, 169 for Agragami [West Bengal Civil Emergency Force (WBCEF)], and 117 for Agragami [Water Wing Civil Defence (WWCD)].

The applicant must have passed the Madhyamik Examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

"Applicant for the posts must know swimming. They have to complete 50 meters swimming. They are also required to complete 800 meters run in 200 seconds. In case of applicants belonging to hill tribes the requirement of swimming may be relaxed, but they must learnt swimming within 06 (six) months from the date of their appointment, failing which they will be liable to be removed from the service," reads the official notification.

Candidates applying for the WBPRB Agragami recruitment 2021 should be between 18 to 40 years old.

Direct link to apply online.

