Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019

Encourage research for such products which can be commercialised, says HRD Minister

HRD Minister made the comments while speaking at the first Annual Innovation Festival by the Human Resource Development Ministry’s Innovation Cell.

education Updated: Sep 11, 2019 19:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal.
HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal. (Rishi Ballabh/Hindustan Times)
         

Higher education institutions, including the IITs and NITs, should encourage research for development of such products and techniques which can be commercialised as it will help contribute to the economy, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Wednesday.

Nishank made the comments while speaking at the first Annual Innovation Festival by the Human Resource Development Ministry’s Innovation Cell.

“Higher educational institutions including the IITs and NITs should encourage research for development of such products and techniques which are commercially viable and can be introduced in market.

“Innovation is the most important requirement in building a new nation as it will not only explore talent but also improve the economy by creating new employment opportunities,” he said. The Ministry’s Innovation Cell showcased more than 70 top students’ innovation from across India at the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 19:07 IST

