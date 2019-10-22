e-paper
EPFO SSA Result 2019 declared at epfoindia.gov.in

Employee’s Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has declared the result of the preliminary exam to recruit Social Security Assistant (SSA). The EPFO SSA preliminary exam was held on August 31. Here’s the direct link to check the result.

Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Employee’s Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has declared the result of the preliminary exam to recruit Social Security Assistant (SSA). The EPFO SSA preliminary exam was held on August 31.

Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the EPFO SSA recruitment phase 1 exam results on the official website epfindia.gov.in.

A total 22,229 candidates have qualified for the Phase-II (Main) examination for Social Security Assistant which will be conducted on November 14.

Here is the direct link to go to the page to check the Phase 1 result for EPFO Social Security Assistant.

How to check EPFO SSA prelims result 2019:

Visit the official website of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in.

On the homepage go to Miscellaneous in the top Nav bar and scoll down to click on ‘recruitment’.

Click on the PDf file for the result of the EPFO recruitment examination

See your result and the write-up

Download and take its printout of the result

