Home / Education / Evaluation of answersheets of Odisha matric exam to begin on May 20

Evaluation of answersheets of Odisha matric exam to begin on May 20

School and Mass Education minister Samir Ranjan Dash who held a meeting of the officials of Board of Secondary Education today, said that the evaluators will be asked to report at respective evaluation centres on May 19.

education Updated: May 09, 2020 17:04 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
(HT File)
         

After a delay of two months, the evaluation of the answersheets of matric exam conducted Odisha Board of Secondary Education would resume from May 20. The evaluation of the answersheets were earlier halted midway in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Evaluation was held for two days on March 18 and 19 before being postponed over Coronavirus pandemic.

School and Mass Education minister Samir Ranjan Dash who held a meeting of the officials of Board of Secondary Education today, said that the evaluators will be asked to report at respective evaluation centres on May 19. “We will try to declare the results by July end,” said Dash.

The evaluation will be held at 60 centres throughout the state in adherence to social distancing norms. If any evaluation centre is located in containment zone, the board will take further decision on that. The Board would provide special incentives to the invigilators.

More than five lakh students had written the matric exam held between February 19 and March 2.

