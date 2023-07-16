100% increase in CUET UG exam takers in 2023, results declared

The number of candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate or CUET UG has increased twice since last year, shows data shared by National Testing Agency (NTA) in the result notification which was released yesterday, July 15. The number of candidates who appeared in CUET UG has doubled since last year (PTI)

This year, approximately 19.2 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance test, which is a 100 per cent increase since last year's 9.6 lakh. The exam was held for the first time in 2022.

Sharing this information, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted: In 2022, 9.6 lakh students appeared in CUET-UG. In 2023, this number jumped to 19.2 lakhs, a 100% increase. We expect these numbers to further increase in the coming years.

Results of CUET UG 2023 were announced on July 15. The test was held in nine phases in May-June.

A total of 249 universities will select students for undergraduate admissions based on the result of this national-level entrance test.

In terms of subject-wise result, English has the highest number of 100 percentile scorers (5,685) followed by Biology/ Biological Studies/ Biotechnology/Biochemistry in which 4,850 candidates got the perfect score.

Next, qualified candidates have to apply for admission at universities based on choices filled by them in exam application forms.