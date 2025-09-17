The Indian Air Force has declared AFCAT 2 Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Air Force Common Admission Test can check the results on the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. AFCAT 2 Result 2025 declared at afcat.cdac.in, direct link to check here

Along with the results, the response sheet and model answer Key is accessible in respective candidates’ login till September 23, 2025, 5 pm. No further requests/ RTIs for sharing the Question Paper, Response Sheet, or Model Answer Key will be entertained thereafter.

The AFCAT written examination was held from August 23 to August 25, 2025, in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The online examination consisted of objective type questions in English only, for a maximum marks of 300. The exam spanned 2 hours and total number of questions asked was 100.

AFCAT 2 Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check the IAF AFCAT Results 2025.

3. Enter the credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.