AKTU B.Tech Result 2024 for first year second semester out at aktu.ac.in, direct link here

Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University has declared AKTU B.Tech Result 2024 for first year second semester on November 8, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for written examination can check the result on the official website of AKTU at aktu.ac.in. AKTU B.Tech Result 2024 for first year second semester out, direct link here

As per the official notice, the results have been announced for regular students of the first year- second semester of B.Tech courses. All those candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

AKTU B.Tech Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of AKTU at aktu.ac.in.

Click on the result link, and a drop-down box will open. Candidates must click on the one-view result link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AKTU.