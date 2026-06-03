Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has updated the release date of AP EAMCET Result 2026. The AP EAPCET results will now be released after the declaration of the results of Intermediate betterment and advanced supplementary examinations of the A.P. Board of Intermediate Education. AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE Updates

AP EAMCET Result 2026 Date: AP EAPCET to be announced after AP Inter Supply results(Pexels/Representational Image)

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When released, candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check the scorecards through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The official website reads, “On the advice of higher authorities, the results of AP EAPCET 2026 will be announced after the declaration of the results of Intermediate betterment and advanced supplementary examinations of the A.P. Board of Intermediate Education.”

The engineering course examination was held from May 12 to May 18, 2026, and the pharmacy course examination was held from May 19 to 20, 2026. The exam for both courses was held in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

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{{^usCountry}} The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was opened on the same day. The last date to raise an objection was May 27, 2026. AP EAMCET Result 2026: How to check {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was opened on the same day. The last date to raise an objection was May 27, 2026. AP EAMCET Result 2026: How to check {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on AP EAMCET Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on AP EAMCET Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

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AP EAMCET (now called AP EAPCET) is the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test conducted by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education through Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada for admission to B.Tech, B.Pharm, Agriculture and related undergraduate courses in Andhra Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.

Official Website to check

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