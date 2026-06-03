...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

AP EAMCET Result 2026 Date: AP EAPCET to be announced after AP Inter Supply results

AP EAMCET Result 2026 will be announced by the University after AP Inter supply results are declared. The exact date has not been shared yet. 

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 01:32 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
Advertisement

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has updated the release date of AP EAMCET Result 2026. The AP EAPCET results will now be released after the declaration of the results of Intermediate betterment and advanced supplementary examinations of the A.P. Board of Intermediate Education. AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE Updates

AP EAMCET Result 2026 Date: AP EAPCET to be announced after AP Inter Supply results(Pexels/Representational Image)

When released, candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check the scorecards through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The official website reads, “On the advice of higher authorities, the results of AP EAPCET 2026 will be announced after the declaration of the results of Intermediate betterment and advanced supplementary examinations of the A.P. Board of Intermediate Education.”

The engineering course examination was held from May 12 to May 18, 2026, and the pharmacy course examination was held from May 19 to 20, 2026. The exam for both courses was held in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

AP EAMCET (now called AP EAPCET) is the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test conducted by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education through Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada for admission to B.Tech, B.Pharm, Agriculture and related undergraduate courses in Andhra Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.

Official Website to check 

 
ap eamcet
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Home / Education News / Exam Results / AP EAMCET Result 2026 Date: AP EAPCET to be announced after AP Inter Supply results
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.