AP Inter Supply Result 2024 declared, here's how to check Andhra 2nd year supplementary marks

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) released the results of AP Inter Supply Result 2024 on June 18, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 supply examination can check II year results (General and Vocational) of IPASE May 2024 on the official website of BIEAP results at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live Updates The exam started on May 24 and ended on June 1, 2024. The papers were held in two shifts.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

This year, the AP Inter supply exam was conducted in the months of May and June. The exam started on May 24 and ended on June 1, 2024. The papers were held in two shifts. First-year students wrote the exam from 9 am to 12 pm and second-year students took the exam from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

This year, a total of 137587 candidates were eligible to appear for Class 12 or IPE 2nd year examination. For the regular course, a total of 67129 boys and 54416 girls were registered for the 2nd year exam.

AP Inter Supply Results 2024: Steps to check and download mark sheets

Visit the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in.

Look out for the IPASE Results 2024 link available on the home page and click it

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the first year or second year exam link to check their result

Candidates will be asked to submit their login details

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.