Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
    AP SSC Results 2024 LIVE: BSEAP to release Class 10 results on April 22, steps to download

    Apr 20, 2024 8:36 PM IST
    AP SSC Results 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 results to be released on April 22 at 11 am. Follow the blog for the latest updates
    Andhra Pradesh Class 10 results to be released on April 22 at 11 am
    Andhra Pradesh Class 10 results to be released on April 22 at 11 am

    The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release the AP SSC Result 2024 at 11 am on April 22, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 board examination can check their results on the official website at results.bse.ap.gov.in. The BSEAP Class 10th examination commenced on March 18 and concluded on March 30, 2024. The AP SSC examination started with the first language paper and ended with the OSSC Main Language Paper II and SSC Vocational Course Theory.

    The SSC exam was held in a single shift on all days—from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. For some papers, it was conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 20, 2024 8:36 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2024 Live: Exam were conducted on

    The BSEAP Class 10th examination commenced on March 18 and concluded on March 30, 2024.

    Apr 20, 2024 8:31 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2024 Live: When will the results be declared

    The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release Class 10 results at 11 am on April 22.

    Apr 20, 2024 8:05 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2024 Live: Find the latest updates on HT Education Portal

    Apr 20, 2024 7:59 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2024 Live: Candidates should keep these details ready

    Candidates who have appeared for the AP SSC 2024 examination should keep their hall ticket number ready in order to check the results once its released.

    Apr 20, 2024 7:57 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2024 Live: What can you expect on the result declaration day

    On April 22, the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) officials will conduct a press conference to declare the results as well as the pass percentages, gender-specific pass percentage details and other information.

    Apr 20, 2024 7:55 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2024 Live: List of websites where candidates can check the results 

    results.bse.ap.gov.in

    Apr 20, 2024 7:53 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2024 Live: Which website will host the exam results once declared

    As per the official notification, the results of the SSC public examinations will be hosted on results.bse.ap.gov.in

    Apr 20, 2024 7:49 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2024 Live: Who will declare the results 

    S Suresh Kumar, IAS, Commissioner of School Education, AP, will declare the Class 10 results, as per the official notification

    Apr 20, 2024 7:47 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2024 Live: What time will the results be declared

    AP SSC Results will be declared at 11 am on April 22, 2024.

    Apr 20, 2024 7:46 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2024 Live: Find the latest updates on HT Education Portal

    Apr 20, 2024 7:40 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2024 Live: Steps to download the results

    Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in or results.bse.ap.gov.in

    On the homepage, click on the AP SSC Results 2024 link 

    Furnish your login details and click on submit 

    Check your results

    Download and print a copy for future reference

    Apr 20, 2024 7:35 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2024 Live: No of shifts during the exams 

    The SSC exam was held in a single shift on all days—from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. For some papers, it was conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm.

    Apr 20, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2024 Live: Exam subject details

    The AP SSC examination started with the first language paper and ended with the OSSC Main Language Paper II and SSC Vocational Course Theory.

    Apr 20, 2024 7:31 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2024 Live: When were the exams conducted

    The BSEAP Class 10th examination commenced on March 18 and concluded on March 30, 2024.

    Apr 20, 2024 7:26 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2024 Live: Websites to check the results

    Candidates can check results on results.bse.ap.gov.in and official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in

    Apr 20, 2024 7:02 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2024 Live: Class 10 results will be declared on

    The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release Class 10 results at 11 am on April 22.

    © 2024 HindustanTimes