AP SSC Results 2024 LIVE: BSEAP to release Class 10 results on April 22, steps to download

AP SSC Results 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 results to be released on April 22 at 11 am. Follow the blog for the latest updates

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release the AP SSC Result 2024 at 11 am on April 22, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 board examination can check their results on the official website at results.bse.ap.gov.in. The BSEAP Class 10th examination commenced on March 18 and concluded on March 30, 2024. The AP SSC examination started with the first language paper and ended with the OSSC Main Language Paper II and SSC Vocational Course Theory. ...Read More

The SSC exam was held in a single shift on all days—from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. For some papers, it was conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.