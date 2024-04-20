AP SSC Results 2024 LIVE: BSEAP to release Class 10 results on April 22, steps to download
The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release the AP SSC Result 2024 at 11 am on April 22, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 board examination can check their results on the official website at results.bse.ap.gov.in. The BSEAP Class 10th examination commenced on March 18 and concluded on March 30, 2024. The AP SSC examination started with the first language paper and ended with the OSSC Main Language Paper II and SSC Vocational Course Theory. ...Read More
The SSC exam was held in a single shift on all days—from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. For some papers, it was conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
AP SSC Results 2024 Live: Exam were conducted on
The BSEAP Class 10th examination commenced on March 18 and concluded on March 30, 2024.
AP SSC Results 2024 Live: When will the results be declared
The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release Class 10 results at 11 am on April 22.
AP SSC Results 2024 Live: Candidates should keep these details ready
Candidates who have appeared for the AP SSC 2024 examination should keep their hall ticket number ready in order to check the results once its released.
AP SSC Results 2024 Live: What can you expect on the result declaration day
On April 22, the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) officials will conduct a press conference to declare the results as well as the pass percentages, gender-specific pass percentage details and other information.
AP SSC Results 2024 Live: List of websites where candidates can check the results
AP SSC Results 2024 Live: Which website will host the exam results once declared
As per the official notification, the results of the SSC public examinations will be hosted on results.bse.ap.gov.in
AP SSC Results 2024 Live: Who will declare the results
S Suresh Kumar, IAS, Commissioner of School Education, AP, will declare the Class 10 results, as per the official notification
AP SSC Results 2024 Live: What time will the results be declared
AP SSC Results will be declared at 11 am on April 22, 2024.
AP SSC Results 2024 Live: Steps to download the results
Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in or results.bse.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the AP SSC Results 2024 link
Furnish your login details and click on submit
Check your results
Download and print a copy for future reference
AP SSC Results 2024 Live: No of shifts during the exams
AP SSC Results 2024 Live: Exam subject details
The AP SSC examination started with the first language paper and ended with the OSSC Main Language Paper II and SSC Vocational Course Theory.
AP SSC Results 2024 Live: When were the exams conducted
AP SSC Results 2024 Live: Websites to check the results
Candidates can check results on results.bse.ap.gov.in and official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in
AP SSC Results 2024 Live: Class 10 results will be declared on
