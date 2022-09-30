AP TET Results 2022 released at aptet.apcfss.in, How to check

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh released the result of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

The AP TET 2022 exam was conducted from August 6 to 21 in Computer Based Test in two shifts from 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.00 PM. Earlier, the APTET 2022 answer key was released and the candidates were able to raise objections till September 7.

Direct link to check here

AP TET Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at aptet.apcfss.in

On the homepage, click on the AP TET 2022 result

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference.