Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Exam 2025 result released, 79.01% candidates qualify

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the result of the DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025. The results have been uploaded on the official website — bsebdeled.com — and candidates can soon check their scorecards using their Application ID and date of birth. Out of 3,23,313 candidates, 2,55,468 qualified, achieving a pass percentage of 79.01%. Admissions will follow merit and reservation rules, starting from November 29. (bsebdeled.com)

The exam was conducted in computer-based mode across 19 centres in nine districts. Candidates attempted 120 objective-type questions carrying one mark each, with a total duration of 150 minutes. There was no negative marking. The minimum qualifying marks were 35% for unreserved category candidates and 30% for reserved category candidates.

Of the total qualified candidates, 2,54,443 are from Bihar, while 1,025 candidates are from other states. Officials have clarified that admissions will be carried out strictly as per reservation rules and merit. Private teacher education institutions will also follow government guidelines while granting admissions.

A merit list has been prepared based on exam scores, and admissions to all government and recognised private DElEd colleges in Bihar will take place through online counselling. Candidates will be allotted institutions based on their scores, reservation category and the choices they submit.

The online application process for admission to DElEd institutions for qualified candidates will be conducted from November 29 to December 5 on the official website. A separate detailed notification regarding the counselling schedule will be issued on November 28.

Bihar currently has 306 DElEd training institutes, including 60 government and 246 private institutions. Together, they offer around 30,800 seats — 9,100 seats in government colleges and about 21,700 seats in private ones.

The committee has issued the result following the provisions of the State Teacher Education Regulations and directions received from the Director, SCERT Bihar.

(Based on press release issued by BSEB)