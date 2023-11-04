BPSC 69th Prelims Result Live: Bihar PSC CCE results awaited, updates here
BPSC 69th Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar PSC prelims results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
BPSC 69th Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission will release BPSC 69th Prelims Result in due course of time. When released, candidates can check the 69th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination results on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The exam was held on September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm. The provisional answer key was released on October 6 and the second provisional answer key was released on October 17, 2023. The final answer key was released on October 28, 2023.
The exam is being held for a total of 475 vacancies. When announced, the direct link to check results will be shared here. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Nov 04, 2023 12:02 PM IST
BPSC Prelims: Number of vacancies
The exam is being held for a total of 475 vacancies.Nov 04, 2023 11:58 AM IST
BPSC Prelims Result: About answer key
The provisional answer key was released on October 6 and the second provisional answer key was released on October 17, 2023. The final answer key was released on October 28, 2023.Nov 04, 2023 11:53 AM IST
BPSC Prelims Result Live: Exam dates
The exam was held on September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm at various exam centres across the state.Nov 04, 2023 11:46 AM IST
BPSC 69th Prelims Result: How to check scores?
Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Click on BPSC 69th prelims result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.Nov 04, 2023 11:38 AM IST
BPSC 69th Prelims Result Live: Where to check
BPSC 69th Prelims Result will be available at bpsc.bih.nic.in after it is declared.Nov 04, 2023 11:31 AM IST
BPSC Prelims Result 2023: Date and Time
BPSC Prelims Result 2023 date and time have not been shared by the Commission yet.TopicsStory SavedLive ScoreStart 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe NowYour Subscription Plan
-