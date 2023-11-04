BPSC 69th Prelims Result Live: Bihar PSC CCE results awaited, updates here

BPSC 69th Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission will release BPSC 69th Prelims Result in due course of time. When released, candidates can check the 69th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination results on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. bpsc 69th prelims result live update: bihar psc Combined Competitive Preliminary results, direct link at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The exam was held on September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm. The provisional answer key was released on October 6 and the second provisional answer key was released on October 17, 2023. The final answer key was released on October 28, 2023.

The exam is being held for a total of 475 vacancies. When announced, the direct link to check results will be shared here. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link and other details.