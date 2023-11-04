close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / BPSC 69th Prelims Result Live: Bihar PSC CCE results awaited, updates here
Live

BPSC 69th Prelims Result Live: Bihar PSC CCE results awaited, updates here

Nov 04, 2023 12:02 PM IST
OPEN APP

BPSC 69th Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar PSC prelims results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.

BPSC 69th Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission will release BPSC 69th Prelims Result in due course of time. When released, candidates can check the 69th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination results on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

bpsc 69th prelims result live update: bihar psc Combined Competitive Preliminary results, direct link at bpsc.bih.nic.in
bpsc 69th prelims result live update: bihar psc Combined Competitive Preliminary results, direct link at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The exam was held on September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm. The provisional answer key was released on October 6 and the second provisional answer key was released on October 17, 2023. The final answer key was released on October 28, 2023.

The exam is being held for a total of 475 vacancies. When announced, the direct link to check results will be shared here. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link and other details.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 04, 2023 12:02 PM IST

    BPSC Prelims: Number of vacancies

    The exam is being held for a total of 475 vacancies.

  • Nov 04, 2023 11:58 AM IST

    BPSC Prelims Result: About answer key

    The provisional answer key was released on October 6 and the second provisional answer key was released on October 17, 2023. The final answer key was released on October 28, 2023.

  • Nov 04, 2023 11:53 AM IST

    BPSC Prelims Result Live: Exam dates

    The exam was held on September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm at various exam centres across the state.

  • Nov 04, 2023 11:46 AM IST

    BPSC 69th Prelims Result: How to check scores?

    Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

    Click on BPSC 69th prelims result link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Nov 04, 2023 11:38 AM IST

    BPSC 69th Prelims Result Live: Where to check

    BPSC 69th Prelims Result will be available at bpsc.bih.nic.in after it is declared.

  • Nov 04, 2023 11:31 AM IST

    BPSC Prelims Result 2023: Date and Time

    BPSC Prelims Result 2023 date and time have not been shared by the Commission yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc.bih.nic.in bpsc
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out