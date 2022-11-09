Home / Education / Exam Results / BPSC Results 2022 for Lecturer, Assistant Professor out, check here

BPSC Results 2022 for Lecturer, Assistant Professor out, check here

exam results
Published on Nov 09, 2022 12:33 PM IST

BPSC Results 2022 for Lecturer, Assistant Professor posts have been released. Candidates can check the results through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Results 2022 for Lecturer, Assistant Professor out, check here (HT)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC Results 2022 for Lecturer and Assistant Professor posts. Candidates who have appeared for the examination for the posts mentioned above can check the result through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The results have been declared for Assistant Professor (Journalism), Lecturer (Humanity), (Computer Science and Engineering/ Technology) and (Economics) Competitive examination. The Assistant Professor examination was conducted on October 18, 2022 and Lecturer examination was conducted on September 27, 2022 at various exam centres across the state.

Direct link to check results 

BPSC Results 2022: How to check

Candidates can check the results through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on the result link and a new PDF file will open.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BPSC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
bpsc exam result.
