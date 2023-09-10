BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023: Where, how to check scores
BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023: When declared, candidates will be able to check their results o panjiyakpredeled.in.
BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023: Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan will announce results of the state-level DElEd entrance test (BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result 2023) on its official website. An update on the result date and time is awaited.
When declared, candidates will be able to check their results o panjiyakpredeled.in. They are advised to preserve a copy of the admit card as details mentioned on it may be required to check marks online.
Candidates can check Rajasthan pre-DElEd results by following these steps:
Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd result 2023: How to check
Go to panjiyakpredeled.in
Now, find and open the result download link.
Login by entering the requested information
Submit it and download your e-marks sheet cum result.
The entrance test was held on August 28 from 2 pm. The duration of the test was three hours. As per a Live Hindustan report, around 6 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam.
The test was based on multiple-choice questions. Candidates had to answer 200 questions in 3 hours for a total of 600 marks.
