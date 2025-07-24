BTSC Pharmacist result 2025 today at btsc.bihar.gov.in, how to check scores

BTSC Pharmacist result 2025: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) will announce the result of the Pharmacist recruitment examination 2025 today, July 24. When declared, candidates can check the BTSC Pharmacist result 2025 on the official website, btsc.bihar.gov.in. BTSC Pharmacist result 2025 today at btsc.bihar.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The computer-based examination for recruitment of Pharmacists under the Bihar Health Department was conducted on June 4, 2025.

Candidates will be able to check their marks and qualified or non-qualified status after logging in the the official website, the board said.

BTSC Pharmacist result 2025: How to check

Visit the official website of the commission, btsc.bihar.gov.in. Open the result or scorecard download tab. Click on the result link for the Pharmacist post. If required, enter your credentials and log in. Check and download the result.

Staff Nurse admit card released

Meanwhile, BTSC has also released admit cards for the Staff Nurse recruitment examination under the health department. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment drive can download their admit cards from the same website mentioned above.

The Staff Nurse recruitment examination will be held for 11,389 vacancies.

The exam is scheduled for July 30, July 31, August 1 and August 2. \

Candidates are advised to visit the BTSC website regularly for exam and result- related updates.