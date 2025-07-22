Staff Selection Commission has released important instructions for candidates who will be appearing for the exam. Candidates who want to appear for the competitive exams conducted by the Commission can check the general instructions on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC releases important instructions for candidates appearing for exam, check here

The guidelines comprise of information and instructions on what candidates should do on the exam day, the items they need to carry and items that are banned, the protocols they need to follow, when they should reach the exam centres, details about frisking among others. The guidelines are given here.

1. Candidates who will appear for the examination should carry their admit card to the exam venue and read the instructions given on it.

2. The candidate must carry one valid photo identity proof in the original to the exam centre.

3. The photo identity proof should be having the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) as printed on the Admission Certificate.

4. The Commission will take one live photograph of the candidate at the time of entry into the examination hall. During the examination, multiple intermittent live photographs from the camera attached to the system will also be taken.

5. All appearing candidates should keep their full face open. They should not cover face by any means.

Complete guidelines list can be checked here.