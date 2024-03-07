 Calicut University Result 2024 for UG, PG semesters, revaluation out, link here - Hindustan Times
Calicut University Result 2024 for UG, PG semesters, revaluation out, link here

Calicut University Result 2024 for UG, PG semesters, revaluation out, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 07, 2024 05:46 PM IST

Calicut University Result 2024 for UG, PG various semesters, revaluation has been declared. The direct link is given here.

University of Calicut has declared Calicut University Result 2024 for UG, PG semesters, revaluation on March 7, 2024. The undergraduate and postgraduate results can be checked on the official website of Calicut University result page at results.uoc.ac.in.

The results have been declared for B.A, B.Com. B.Sc, BCA, B.B.A, M.A History, MSc Mathematics and more. The registration number is required to check the results for various courses.

Direct link to check Calicut University Result 2024

Calicut University Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of Calicut University at uoc.ac.in.
  • Click on Student Zone and a drop down box will open.
  • Now click on examination and then on results.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the subject to check their result.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of University of Calicut.

