CLAT 2023 Result: 2 male students secure 100 percentile, details here

exam results
Published on Dec 23, 2022 02:07 PM IST

CLAT 2023 Result has been declared. Two male candidates have secured 100 percentile in UG courses and 1 male candidate have secured 99.99 percentile in PG course.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Consortium of National Law Universities has declared CLAT 2023 Result on December 23, 2022. The result for Common Law Admission Test can be checked by candidates on the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75. A total of 2 candidates have secured 100 percentile and both are male, 4 candidates have secured 99.99 percentile out of which 1 female and 3 male, 3 candidates have secured 99.98 percentile out of which 1 female and 2 males. The duration of the test was 120 minutes and had 5 sections. The total marks is 150. One question was withdrawn in the Final Answer Key. Hence, the total number of questions is 149.

The highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 PG is 95.25 percentile. 1 male candidate has scored 99.99 percentile followed by 1 male candidates scoring 99.98 percentile and 1 female candidate scoring 99.97 percentile. The CLAT PG exam duration was for 120 minutes comprising of one section of 120 questions.

The overall attendance percentage for CLAT 2023 was approximately 94.87%. Of the candidates who appeared for CLAT 2023, 56% are Females, 44% are Males, and 2 candidates are Transgender.

