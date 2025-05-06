CUET PG results 2025 declared at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, direct link to check scorecard

The NTA has released the CUET PG results 2025 on Tuesday, May 6. Candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can check the CUET PG results at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/. The CUET PG results 2025 have been declared soon after the answer key was released. The CUET PG results 2025 have been declared soon after the answer key was released.(exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG)

CUET PG result 2025: How to check

Visit the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/

Click on the CUET PG result 2025 link

A new page will open

Key in details as required

Take a printout of the result

The CUET PG 2025 Final answer key was released after objections were raised against the provisional answer key of the exam released last month. Subject experts examined the challenges received from candidates, and the final answer keys were prepared after corrections were made if any objections were found correct.

The CUET PG examination was conducted in computer-based mode from March 13 to 1 April 2025. The exam included 157 subjects. Candidates were allowed to choose up to four test papers/subjects, in line with previous years. The exam was held across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each.